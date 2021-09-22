Advertisement

Polls: Fewer than 1/3 of Americans want Roe v. Wade overturned

By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to revisit the issue of abortion as new polling data indicates that most Americans want it to remain legal.

Three recent polls found that fewer than a third of Americans favor overturning Roe v. Wade, the high court decision that protects abortion rights.

This comes in the aftermath of recently passed abortion bans in Texas and Mississippi.

The polls were released over the past week by the Marquette University Law School, Monmouth University, and Quinnipiac University.

Supreme Court justices are set to hear oral arguments in early December on the Mississippi law, which would ban abortion after 15 weeks. A decision is expected next summer.

The high court takes up the case amid a slew of abortion restrictions passed in other GOP-led states emboldened by a conservative majority in the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VRHS vs. Falcon in Football 9/17/21
Investigation underway as Falcon High School football program is suspended following reports of ‘serious misconduct’
The crime scene in Littleton on Sept. 21, 2021.
Littleton police officer recovering after being shot several times
Morphew exits the Chaffee County jail on Sept. 20, 2021, with his two daughters.
Barry Morphew bonds out of jail ahead of trial for disappearance of wife Suzanne; newly unsealed arrest affidavit inside article
Brandon Hall
Sexually violent predator with past crimes against children now living in Colorado Springs
Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute

Latest News

President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Craig McCartt, deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, talks about an alleged...
Alleged serial rapist targeted older women, police say
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky