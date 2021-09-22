Advertisement

PHOTO GALLERY: 2021 fall foliage pics in Colorado; submit your own pics for a chance to see them on TV

On the left: Photo from Briggs and Early in the Breckenridge area. On the right: Photo from...
On the left: Photo from Briggs and Early in the Breckenridge area. On the right: Photo from the Independence Pass area via Kimmie Randall(11 News Viewers Briggs and Early/Kimmie Randall)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:19 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KKTV) - Leaf-peeping season is underway in Colorado!

Wednesday marks the official start of fall, and the views in the mountains of Colorado are worth the drive. Check out the 2021 fall foliage pics from 11 News viewers at the bottom of this article, or submit your own for a chance to see them on TV.

A reminder to anyone enjoying the Great Outdoors, follow the “Leave No Trace” guidelines to help keep Colorado beautiful.

