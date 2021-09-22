Advertisement

Person with ‘Hustle’ shirt armed with a gun caught on camera robbing a Pueblo business

Armed robbery suspect 9/21/21.
Armed robbery suspect 9/21/21.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:06 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are hoping surveillance video of an armed robbery can help them identify the suspect.

Police are reporting they were called to the Super 8 Motel off Highway 50 just north of the Pueblo Country Club at about 4 in the morning on Tuesday. An armed robbery had occurred at the motel and the crime was caught on camera.

“Video was obtained which provided a detailed description of a white male, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing a black mask, hat with a brown bill covered by a gray hoody with a black t-shirt over the top and dark pants,” police wrote in a news release. “On the front upper left corner of the black t-shirt it read, ‘Hustle’ printed in white. There was also a design in light color going down the side of the shirt on the right side from the shoulder area. The suspect also had dark motorcycle/biker riding gloves on with a small red tag that could be seen on the right glove. The suspects shoes appeared to be white basketball style shoes with black in the tongue area and sides directly to the side of the ankles. Once the suspect received the money, he ran north across the highway.”

If you have information on this crime you’re asked to call 719-553-2936.

You can view the surveillance video at the top of this article.

