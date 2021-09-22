Advertisement

Pastor criticizes billboard that compared Trump to Jesus

By WTVC staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WTVC) – A recently removed billboard in North Georgia drew controversy for alleged blasphemy.

The sign in Fort Oglethorpe compared former President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ and drew mixed reactions from residents in the area.

Some found the idea behind the sign improper, while others approved of the message.

What Rev. Bill Bond saw on the billboard a week and a half ago stopped him in his tracks.

“I was at a stop light and looked up and did a double take,” Bond said.

The now-removed billboard featuring Trump read: “Unto us a son is given and the government shall be upon his shoulders.”

A reference to a verse in Romans capped off the billboard.

“There is no person that can take the place of Jesus Christ,” Bond said.

“The scripture says Jesus is not that interested in politics. Jesus is interested in individual lives, telling us to love each other, to love God, and best of all, to love, pray for and do good to our enemies.”

Workers at a motor company just below the billboard said it was up only about a week before the change of scenery.

Michael McNabb, who works a couple of businesses down, said he misses the view.

“I feel that whoever put it up was a coward for taking it down,” he said. “I don’t really compare Trump to Jesus. I mean, you know, Trump stands for God. He stands for America.”

Bond doesn’t feel the same way, to say the least.

In a tweet that’s now started a national conversation, he said this looks like Georgians are redefining blasphemy.

“I was doing an exorcism,” he said. “I had seen it and I could never unsee it.”

It’s unclear who sponsored the billboard’s message.

So far there’s been no comment from Reagan Outdoor Advertising, the company that owns the sign.

