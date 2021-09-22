Advertisement

New-look O-line looks to continue Air Force Standard

After graduating all five starters on last years offensive line, Falcons say next man up.
AIR FORCE OLINE
AIR FORCE OLINE(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Replacing seniors is never easy. Replacing all five starters on one of the most decorated offensive lines in program history? Next to impossible. For Air Force, it’s simply next man up.

”We have stuff as an o-line that we need to work on and we need to step up more to fill their shoes. But we’re definitely on our way.” said junior o-lineman Isaac Cochran.

Big shoes to fill thanks to guys liek Nolan Laufenberg and Parker Ferguson. Two seniors from 2020 who have taken their talents to the next level in the NFL.

This years group is starting to find their own identity. The Falcons are averaging nearly 330 yards rushing through the first three games. In true offensive line fashion, this unit says they still have a lot of work to do.

“Ultimately each week there is only one stat that matters and that’s what ends up in the win-loss column.” Cochran said.

Air Force is looking to get back in the win column after a heartbreaking loss against Utah State. The Falcons return to the home field for week 4, hosting FAU Saturday night. It will be a 6 o’clock kick-off at Falcon Stadium.

