MISSING: 25-year-old woman out of El Paso County reported missing on Sept. 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public with locating a missing woman.

On Tuesday, the law enforcement agency shared a photo of 25-year-old Angelita Godinez. The image is a recent booking photo. According to the sheriff’s office, Godinez last spoke to the person who reported her missing on Sept. 5, just three days before she was released from the El Paso County Jail on Sept. 8. The sheriff’s office took the missing persons report on Sept. 14.

“The reason for the caller’s concern was due to no contact with friends or family, which is not Angelita’s normal behavior,” the sheriff’s office included in a news release.

Investigators believe she could be in the Denver area, possibly around Dakota Street.

Godinez has the following tattoos:

-Right Arm, lady and roses

-Both wrists, “Andres”

-Back of neck, ribbon bow

Call 719-520-6666 with any information that could help locate her.

