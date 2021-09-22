Advertisement

MISSING: 25-year-old woman out of El Paso County reported missing on Sept. 14

Angelita Godinez
Angelita Godinez(EPC Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:48 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for help from the public with locating a missing woman.

On Tuesday, the law enforcement agency shared a photo of 25-year-old Angelita Godinez. The image is a recent booking photo. According to the sheriff’s office, Godinez last spoke to the person who reported her missing on Sept. 5, just three days before she was released from the El Paso County Jail on Sept. 8. The sheriff’s office took the missing persons report on Sept. 14.

“The reason for the caller’s concern was due to no contact with friends or family, which is not Angelita’s normal behavior,” the sheriff’s office included in a news release.

Investigators believe she could be in the Denver area, possibly around Dakota Street.

Godinez has the following tattoos:

-Right Arm, lady and roses

-Both wrists, “Andres”

-Back of neck, ribbon bow

Call 719-520-6666 with any information that could help locate her.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute
Morphew exits the Chaffee County jail on Sept. 20, 2021, with his two daughters.
Barry Morphew bonds out of jail ahead of trial for disappearance of wife Suzanne; newly unsealed arrest affidavit inside article
Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Denardo
Airman assigned to Air Force Academy killed in I-25 crash; identified as Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Denardo
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Gabby Petito reportedly visits Colorado Springs pizza shop, FBI Denver joins search
Police lights.
Assistant soccer coach at UCCS accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Armed robbery suspect 9/21/21.
Person with ‘Hustle’ shirt armed with a gun caught on camera robbing a Pueblo business
Pueblo PD
WATCH: Pueblo Police ask for help with identifying robbery suspect
Warmer Wednesday
Warmer Wednesday
Police say the incident happened just after nine o’clock last Friday night.
Suspects still at large after Pueblo man was shot in his own apartment