Large structure fire in eastern El Paso County on Wednesday, smoke was visible for miles

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in eastern El Paso County on Wednesday.

Smoke was visible at about 1:30 p.m. as the fire was burning in an area close to Ramah Highway near Corona Road. Last time this article was updated we didn’t have an exact address. The sheriff’s office started receiving calls about the fire just after 1 p.m. As of 3 p.m. the fire appeared to be under control, no injuries were reported and no evacuations were in place.

11 News viewers shared photos of the smoke from as far away as the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

