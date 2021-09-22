Advertisement

Large structure fire in eastern El Paso County on Wednesday, smoke was visible for miles

9/22/21
9/22/21(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in eastern El Paso County on Wednesday.

Smoke was visible at about 1:30 p.m. as the fire was burning in an area close to Ramah Highway near Corona Road. Last time this article was updated we didn’t have an exact address. The sheriff’s office started receiving calls about the fire just after 1 p.m. As of 3 p.m. the fire appeared to be under control, no injuries were reported and no evacuations were in place.

11 News viewers shared photos of the smoke from as far away as the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

We have a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

