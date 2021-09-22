Following alleged threats, CSU-Pueblo student arrested with ‘cache of weapons’ on campus

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A 24-year-old CSU-Pueblo student was arrested following reports of alleged threats being made.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert James Killis on Tuesday. Killis was found in possession of a “large cache of loaded weapons” along with 1,000 rounds of ammo on campus, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Witnesses reported Killis made threats towards the university staff and students,” Gayle Perez with the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Killis, who has previous military experience, talked about buying body armor, semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and other guns and saying that he liked to kill people.”

The sheriff’s office started monitoring Killis, who lives on campus, on Monday. Detectives noticed there was an ammunition box in plain view within the suspect’s vehicle along with a bullet proof vest and a case that appeared large enough to hold a rifle or shotgun.

A search warrant was obtained and Killis was taken into custody off campus.

“When asked if he was carrying any weapons on his person for officer safety, Killis told deputies he did not have any weapons on him but admitted he had guns in his truck,” Perez wrote. “Detectives executed the search warrant and found a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun and a handgun. There were also several fully loaded high-capacity magazines set up in a tactical manner along with an ammunition box filled with additional rounds of ammunition. Assorted tactical equipment also was located in the vehicle.”

Authorities also found another handgun with about 100 rounds of ammunition and other “suspicious’ items in the home of the suspect.

Killis was suspected of unlawful carrying/possessing a weapon on a university campus.

“I commend the information coming forward which we acted upon quickly,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “By reporting suspicions to our deputies in a timely manner, we were able to quickly investigate and take this person into custody before any harm could be done. Out of an overabundance of caution, there will be an added law enforcement presence at the university and our deputies will be available to address any concerns from students and faculty. We continue to encourage anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious or threatening that involves an educational setting to report it immediately.”

The sheriff’s office is working with CSU-Pueblo officials, local law enforcement and federal law enforcement agencies.

