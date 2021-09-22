Advertisement

Doctors encourage getting flu shot by Halloween

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of...
Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Now is a good time to get the flu shot, experts say.

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website also says that everyone should get the shot by the end of October.

Doctors say this is especially important for young people who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated people have a greater risk of being infected with both flu and coronavirus at the same time and ending up in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VRHS vs. Falcon in Football 9/17/21
Investigation underway as Falcon High School football program is suspended following reports of ‘serious misconduct’
The crime scene in Littleton on Sept. 21, 2021.
Littleton police officer recovering after being shot several times
Morphew exits the Chaffee County jail on Sept. 20, 2021, with his two daughters.
Barry Morphew bonds out of jail ahead of trial for disappearance of wife Suzanne; newly unsealed arrest affidavit inside article
Brandon Hall
Sexually violent predator with past crimes against children now living in Colorado Springs
Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute

Latest News

President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Craig McCartt, deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, talks about an alleged...
Alleged serial rapist targeted older women, police say
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi abortion restriction Dec. 1.
Polls: Fewer than 1/3 of Americans want Roe v. Wade overturned