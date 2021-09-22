Advertisement

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 recognized as best school district in Colorado by new report

D-12 logo.(Cheyenne Mountain School District)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The best school district in Colorado is located on the west side of Colorado Springs, according to a new report by Niche.

Niche has been using a variety of factors to rank schools and school districts across the country for eight years. Click here to read the methodology used in the most recent report and click here for more on where the data comes from. Niche ranks nearly 100,000 schools and districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from parents and students.

According to the report, the top five school districts in Colorado are:

1) Cheyenne Mountain School District No. 12

2) Telluride School District No. R-1

3) Aspen School District No. 1

4) Boulder Valley School District

5) Cherry Creek School District

Two other El Paso County school districts were recognized in the top 20; Lewis-Palmer School District 38 and Academy D-20.

There were also multiple schools in Colorado Springs recognized in the top five for “Best Private Schools in Colorado:

1) Kent Denver School

2) Colorado Academy

3) Fountain Valley School

4) The Colorado Springs School

5) St. Mary’s Academy

“Our 2022 rankings come at a time when so many parents are curious about the different options for their children’s education, including some they may never have considered before,” said Luke Skurman, Founder and CEO of Niche. “No matter where they are in their search process, we strive to be a reliable guide and resource. It is truly an honor to know our users trust us to play a key role in such a big life decision.”

Click here to see all of the rankings.

