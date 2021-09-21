Advertisement

WATCH: Police officers in Colorado rescue a toddler who got her head stuck

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - So many parents can relate to a video that was shared by Boulder Police on Tuesday.

In the video, officers are standing over a little girl who got herself in a tough situation to get out of. The toddler had popped her head through two balusters on a railing and there was no easy way of getting unstuck, at least until Boulder Police arrived on the scene.

“As kids we’ve all done things that seem like a good idea but that we come to regret,” police wrote on social media. “That was the situation here where this toddler accidentally got her head stuck. Thankfully Sgt Marquez & Officer Kyle found a quick & clever way to safely free her. Shared with mom’s OK #Boulder.”

Immediately after the rescue you can hear the little girl cry out some toddler gibberish as she embraced her mom.

“Oh thank you,” the mom said to police before sharing a stern but loving message with her daughter. “Don’t ever do that again. Don’t stick your head through any bars.”

You can watch video of the rescue at the top of this article.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute
Morphew exits the Chaffee County jail on Sept. 20, 2021, with his two daughters.
Barry Morphew bonds out of jail ahead of trial for disappearance of wife Suzanne; newly unsealed arrest affidavit inside article
Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Denardo
Airman assigned to Air Force Academy killed in I-25 crash; identified as Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Denardo
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Gabby Petito reportedly visits Colorado Springs pizza shop, FBI Denver joins search
Police lights.
Assistant soccer coach at UCCS accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Police say the incident happened just after nine o’clock last Friday night.
Suspects still at large after Pueblo man was shot in his own apartment
Video from Pat 9/21/21 approved for Gray
WATCH: 3 mountain lions hanging out in Monument along with a bear 'pool party'
Police say the incident happened just after nine o’clock last Friday night.
WATCH - Suspects still at large after Pueblo man was shot in his own apartment
9/21/21
WATCH: Boulder police rescue a child who got her head stuck