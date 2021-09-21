WATCH: Police officers in Colorado rescue a toddler who got her head stuck

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - So many parents can relate to a video that was shared by Boulder Police on Tuesday.

In the video, officers are standing over a little girl who got herself in a tough situation to get out of. The toddler had popped her head through two balusters on a railing and there was no easy way of getting unstuck, at least until Boulder Police arrived on the scene.

“As kids we’ve all done things that seem like a good idea but that we come to regret,” police wrote on social media. “That was the situation here where this toddler accidentally got her head stuck. Thankfully Sgt Marquez & Officer Kyle found a quick & clever way to safely free her. Shared with mom’s OK #Boulder.”

Immediately after the rescue you can hear the little girl cry out some toddler gibberish as she embraced her mom.

“Oh thank you,” the mom said to police before sharing a stern but loving message with her daughter. “Don’t ever do that again. Don’t stick your head through any bars.”

You can watch video of the rescue at the top of this article.

