Sexually violent predator with past crimes against children now living in Colorado Springs

Brandon Hall
Brandon Hall(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator convicted of past crimes against children is out on parole and living in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Tuesday that Benjamin Hall would be living off Dublin Boulevard near North Academy.

Hall was convicted in 2015 of sexual exploitation of a child and in 2020 of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Police said both crimes took place in El Paso County and that the sexual exploitation charges involved possessing videos. Hall has also been convicted in the past for felony menacing using real or simulate weapon, harassment and violation of a protection order.

Hall is 40 years old and is described as a 5-foot-10, 215-pound white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is one of 20 sexually violent predators currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department and living in the city.

Anyone with questions about Hall or other local SVPs can call Detective Rob Meredith of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit or click here.

