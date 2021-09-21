Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival starts Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The traditional Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival is back in Pueblo!

Following last year’s scaled down event, due to COVID-19, event organizers are expecting the 27th annual event to be back in full force. The event is put on by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

The Chile and Frijole Festival was created to promote Pueblo’s rich agriculture and encourage our community, and region, to buy local fresh products at any of the numerous farm stands and specialty shops available during the festival and year round, according to the event’s website.

The cost of admission is $5 as the event is being held in Historic Downtown Pueblo along Union Avenue.

DATES/TIMES:

SEPT. 24: 3 p.m. to midnight

SEPT. 25: 10 a.m. to midnight

SEPT. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEATURED EVENTS:

→ The Jalapeno Eating Contest

→ The Chihuahua Parade

→ Live Food Demonstrations

→ Farmer’s Market & Chile Roasting





