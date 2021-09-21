Advertisement

Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival starts Friday

Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival
Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The traditional Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival is back in Pueblo!

Following last year’s scaled down event, due to COVID-19, event organizers are expecting the 27th annual event to be back in full force. The event is put on by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

The Chile and Frijole Festival was created to promote Pueblo’s rich agriculture and encourage our community, and region, to buy local fresh products at any of the numerous farm stands and specialty shops available during the festival and year round, according to the event’s website.

The cost of admission is $5 as the event is being held in Historic Downtown Pueblo along Union Avenue.

DATES/TIMES:

SEPT. 24: 3 p.m. to midnight

SEPT. 25: 10 a.m. to midnight

SEPT. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEATURED EVENTS:

→ The Jalapeno Eating Contest

→ The Chihuahua Parade

→ Live Food Demonstrations

→ Farmer’s Market & Chile Roasting

Click here to see the full entertainment guide and map.

Submit your pics from the event in the gallery below for a chance to see them on TV!

