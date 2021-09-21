Littleton police officer hospitalized after being shot; gunman at large

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Littleton police officer is in serious condition after being shot early Tuesday morning.

The officers were responding to a shots-fired call in the area of Bannock Street and Powers Avenue when they were ambushed by the gunman, who began shooting at them.

“One officer was shot and has been transported to the hospital. The officer is currently in serious, but stable condition,” city officials said in a news release.

The shooter remains on the run. Law enforcement are asking all residents in the immediate area to shelter in place.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

