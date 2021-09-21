Investigation underway as Falcon High School football program is suspended following reports of ‘serious misconduct’

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Falcon High School football program is suspended until further notice as an investigation continues into reports of “serious misconduct.”
It isn’t clear what the alleged misconduct is, but the following was sent to the Falcon High School Community on Tuesday:
The sheriff’s office couldn’t provide many details other than the alleged misconduct is sexual in nature. It’s too early in the investigation to tell if charges will be brought forth.
