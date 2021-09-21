Advertisement

10-acre fire breaks out on Fort Carson training area

Smoke can be seen on Fort Carson on Sept. 21, 2021.
Smoke can be seen on Fort Carson on Sept. 21, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a range fire on Fort Carson Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Mountain Post says the fire is about 10 acres and is burning in what the post calls a large impact area on post. That is an area where tanks and other artillery fire are fired into during training. Firefighters are always monitoring during live-fire training and were able to respond quickly Tuesday. The range is set far from the main area of post, and no structures are threatened.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News their crews were initially requested before Fort Carson called them off. At this time, only Fort Carson fire crews are responding.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update.

