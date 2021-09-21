Felony suspect arrested after standoff in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 37 year-old Noah Lovato was arrested today after a nearly two hour standoff in Colorado Springs.

The standoff happened in Eastern Colorado Springs in a neighborhood near Constitution and Circle. Police tried to contact Lovato when he barricaded himself inside his home.

After he barricaded himself inside his home Lovato allegedly tried to harm himself. Police used many different tools to try and coax Lovato out of his home.

Police used flash bangs, deployed a drone, and repeatedly called out to Noah using a megaphone. They repeated the phrase “come out with your hands in the air.”

After almost two hours Lovato exited his home through the back door and gave himself up to Police. Police tell me he was taken to the El Paso County Jail.

According to Police Lovato was wanted for multiple felony warrants and was out on parole before today’s arrest.

Multiple neighbors were startled by the incident. including one who told me she was picking Jalapenos in her backyard when she heard the Police calling through a megaphone for Noah. She retreated into her home where she listened to the sound of flash-bang grenades.

No one was injured during the standoff and no shots were fired.

