Colorado Springs see impressive recovery this summer with record tourism numbers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a record-breaking summer for Colorado Springs, and it’s only expected to get better.

11 News spoke with Visit Colorado Springs, who said summer 2021 beat the previous record year, 2019, in terms of tourism.

“One of the ways that we measure success is airport traffic. Airport traffic at Colorado Springs Airport was up 30% this year over 2019. Remember that in March of this year, that is when Southwest Airlines started flying in and out of Colorado Springs,” said Visit COS President and CEO Doug Price.

Visit COS also attributes Colorado Springs’ successful summer to the reopening of the Cog Railway in May and the new Pikes Peak Visitor Center in June.

“People who live here tend to invite friends and family to come and take advantage of the wonderful assets that we have,” said Price.

Visit COS said that local hotel occupancy surged in July at 84.4%, taking the 3rd highest spot in the U.S. only behind the Florida Keys and Gatlinburg area.

“When I think back to the way our community has rallied and supported our tourism industry in the past after the Waldo Canyon fires, the Black Forest fires, the floods that we’ve had, our locals understand that there is a loyalty to helping keeping your favorite retailer open, your favorite restaurant,” said Price.

Visit COS said the Space Symposium brought 8,000 guests to Colorado Springs in August, kicking off a successful fall.

“2022 for Colorado Springs has all the markings of being another record year. Of those things we can control, it looks like it’s going to be terrific,” said Price.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.