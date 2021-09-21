Advertisement

Bride discovers she has the wrong wedding dress after 17 years

Susan Stephenson is hoping someone still has her wedding dress (left) after finding out she has...
Susan Stephenson is hoping someone still has her wedding dress (left) after finding out she has had another bride's dress (right) since 2004.(WXIX)
By Amanda Alvarado and Ashley Smith
Sep. 21, 2021
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio woman recently discovered the wedding dress that she has had for the last 17 years does not belong to her.

Susan Stephenson is searching for the dress she wore on her wedding day in 2004, WXIX-TV reported.

Her mother had the dress preserved after the wedding and has kept it in the box ever since.

Last weekend, Stephenson realized it was unsealed and that is when she made the shocking discovery.

“I opened the box and it’s not my dress,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson is celebrating her 17th wedding anniversary this year and like for many brides, her wedding dress means a lot to her.

Discovering that she has had the wrong dress for all these years makes her sad for several reasons.

“I want my dress,” Stephenson said. “And then I want this woman to have her dress as well. I’ve had someone else’s dress for 17 years.”

Stephenson said when she discovered she had the wrong dress, she immediately called the place her mom took her dress to be preserved.

Widmer’s Cleaners in Cincinnati told her they have no records before 2016.

She decided to post photos on Facebook of her missing dress and the one that she has that’s not hers, hoping to find the person who has her dress and the owner of the other dress.

“Perfect scenario? She has mine. I have hers,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson said the dress she has is very different compared to the one that she wore on her wedding day.

“Her dress is strapless, very form-fitting, all the way to the ankles, a small train. It’s entirely made up of lace and beading,” Stephenson said. “Mine is pretty much the opposite. Mine has short sleeves, a round scoop neck, embroidery on the bodice, some beading around the hips and waist and a very plain ball grown skirt with a cathedral length train.”

Stephenson hopes someone will recognize the dress as their own or as someone they know.

“To the woman’s dress we have, we’ve taken really good care of it. And with regard to my dress, I just hope someone treated it with the same respect,” she said.

If you know anything about either dress, you can send Stephenson an email.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

