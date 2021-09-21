Advertisement

3 masked people reportedly shot a man multiple times through a door in Pueblo; suspects sought

Generic of Pueblo Police.
Generic of Pueblo Police.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are hoping for help with locating three people involved in a shooting that appears to be random.

Pueblo Police are reporting the shooting happened on Friday just after 9 at night. Police were called to the 1100 block of Oxford Street on the west side of the city for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times, officers needed to apply tourniquets to his injuries.

“Officers conducted an investigation and learned the victim heard someone knocking on his front door and ringing his doorbell,” police wrote in a news release. “There were three males with face coverings standing outside the door. The victim armed himself with a handgun and told the unknown males to leave. One of the unknown males outside his door began to shoot through the closed door and struck the victim. The suspects fled the area after the shooting.”

Police say the victim doesn’t know why his home was targeted. The victim was last listed in “stable” condition.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 719-553-2936.

