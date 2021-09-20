Felony suspect in custody following short standoff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (1:25 p.m.): Police confirm they have the suspect in custody.

We are working to learn more now; keep checking this page for updates.

_____________________________________

PREVIOUS: Police are trying to convince a felony suspect to surrender peacefully.

About a dozen officers are swarming a home near Winston Road and Brady Boulevard, where a person wanted on several warrants is apparently holed up. The officers went to the home early Monday afternoon as part of a routine arrest warrant execution but say the suspect is refusing to come out.

Our reporter at the scene says he hears officers shouting through a bullhorn for the person to come out of the home, or else more aggressive measures will be used. Flash bangs have been heard at the scene; police tell 11 News they are being used to get his attention.

Police have not said what the suspect is wanted for.

The neighborhood is just southeast of Circle and Maizeland.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update.

