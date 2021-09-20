Advertisement

Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

Both victims were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:53 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school.

Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was shot in the face and the other in the leg.

The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details.

The suspect was not in custody.

Drew said evidence was recovered on school grounds.

The school system’s superintendent said the high school does random searches for guns.

