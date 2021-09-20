Advertisement

Man arrested in suspected DUI crash in north Colorado Springs

Police on the scene of a collision at Barnes and Powers on Sept. 19, 2021.
Police on the scene of a collision at Barnes and Powers on Sept. 19, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:30 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is facing DUI and other charges after allegedly causing a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.

Police say the suspect drove through the Barnes/Powers intersection as another car was trying to make a turn. The two cars collided, and a woman in one of the vehicles was seriously injured. Police say she was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The intersection was closed for several hours while CSPD’s Major Crash Team investigated the collision.

Joshua Hartley, 25, faces charges for vehicular assault and allegedly driving under the influence.

