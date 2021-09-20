Gabby Petito’s body believed to be found: Final forensic report yet to come

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators believe they found the body of missing 22-year-old woman Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

A body matching the description of Petito was found in a Wyoming campsite Sunday afternoon, following weeks of searches in the area. A final forensic report has yet to officially confirm the body is that of Petito; however, her family has been notified. Father Joe Petito posted on Facebook Sunday about his daughter, using a broken heart emoji in the caption:

💔 #GabbyPetito she touched the world Posted by Joseph Petito on Sunday, September 19, 2021

In the next steps of the investigation, the FBI is asking for the public’s help. In a press conference Sunday following the body discovery, FBI agent Charles Jones said, “We continue to seek information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek dispersed camping area between the dates of Aug. 27 and Aug. 30. ... The cause of death has not been determined at this time.”

Petito and her fiancee, Brian Laundrie, set out on a road trip in July. On Aug. 12, the couple was pulled over in a van by a Utah law enforcement officer, who found them in an emotional argument. Body camera footage captured Petito in tears, saying she and Laundrie had been arguing all morning.

The couple reportedly stopped at a Colorado restaurant at one point, prompting Colorado law enforcement to get involved.

Petito’s family last heard from her in August, when she was in Grand Teton National Park.

Laundrie arrived alone at his parent’s Florida home on Sept. 1. He is a person of interest in the case, has not talked to detectives, and went missing the third week of September. Josh Taylor with the North Port, Florida police department said, “Our goal is to locate him and bring him back to North Port.” Laundrie’s family tells police they believe he is in a 24,000-acre wildlife refuge, The Calton Reserve, in Sarasota County.

An attorney who has been acting as a spokesman for Petito’s family asked in a statement that the family be given room to grieve. Attorney Richard Benson Stafford indicated that the family would make a public statement at a later date, and he thanked officials with the FBI, Grand Teton Search and Rescue, and other agencies that participated in the search for Petito.

“The family and I will be forever grateful,” Stafford said in a statement.

