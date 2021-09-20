Assistant soccer coach at UCCS accused of sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An assistant soccer coach at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is accused of sexual assault, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police shared some details on the case Monday afternoon stating an investigation was started in August of 2021. A woman reported that a male acquaintance she met at a party had sexually assaulted her in 2015. Police are reporting the investigation resulted in the arrest of 25-year-old David Meyer.

According to police, Meyer is an assistant coach for the UCCS Men’s soccer team and a full-time coach with the Pride Soccer Club in Colorado Springs. Meyer is being charged with sexual assault.

A spokesperson for the university tells 11 News the alleged incident happened at a time when Meyer was not employed at UCCS.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 719-444-7000. 11 News is requesting the arrest papers for Meyer and we hope to update this article as more information becomes available.

