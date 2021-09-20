Advertisement

Arrest affidavit in Morphew case released; Morphew could post bond as soon as Monday afternoon

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was arrested on May 5, 2021 and is suspected of murdering her.(Chaffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The sole suspect in the disappearance of a missing Colorado woman could wait out his upcoming trial from the comfort of his own home.

After ruling last week that there was enough evidence for Barry Morphew to stand trial in the vanishment and presumed death of wife Suzanne, the judge granted Morphew a $500,000 cash-only bond, to be posted after 12 p.m. Monday.

With the bond comes several stipulations: Morphew will have to wear an ankle monitor, will have to live in and largely remain in Chaffee County, will not be allowed contact with numerous people involved in the case. He will still be permitted contact with his and Suzanne’s two daughters.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing by a neighbor on Mother’s Day last year after never returning home from a bike ride. While it began as a missing persons case, authorities no longer believe she’s alive. To date, she has not been found.

Her husband was arrested 360 days after her disappearance.

Though the judge sided with the prosecution in proceeding to trial, he stated he wasn’t entirely convinced prosecutors would clench a conviction. According to the judge, there are three scenarios in the Suzanne Morphew case: that Barry Morphew killed her, that someone else picked her up and killed her, or -- least likely -- that Suzanne left on her own accord.

Because the judge does not believe there’s enough evidence to say Morphew will be convicted, Colorado law states bond must be set.

Morphew’s arrest papers were made public for the time at noon Monday. We will update this article with new information after reading through the affidavit; keep checking back. To read the affidavit yourself, click here.

TIMELINE OF THE CASE:

- May 10, 2020: Suzanne Morphew reported missing.

- May 11, 2020: Search crews are called to the area she was believed to be in near her Chaffee County home.

- May 15, 2020: Items belonging to Suzanne were found.

- May 17, 2020: Barry, the husband of Suzanne, shares a video with the public asking for help with finding her. It can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

- May 19, 2020: Authorities search the Morphew home.

- May 22, 2020: A separate residential property is searched, where a concrete foundation had just been poured

- May 5, 2021: Barry Morphew is arrested

- May 6, 2021: First court appearance for Barry Morphew

- Sept. 17, 2021: Judge decides there enough evidence for case to move to trial

-May 3, 2022: Trial scheduled to start

