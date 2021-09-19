Advertisement

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Delta Drive

Police on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash near Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway on...
Police on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash near Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway on Sept. 18, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed Saturday night after crashing in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police say the motorcyclist was on Delta Drive approaching Hancock Expressway when he crashed his bike. No other vehicles were involved, and it’s unclear what led up to the collision. The rider was unconscious when officers got on scene.

“Life-saving measures were attempted; however, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries,” police said.

The rider has not been identified at the time of this writing.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team is now investigating the incident.

Delta Drive was closed for several hours between Weston Road and Hancock Expressway following the crash. The roadway is back open Sunday morning.

