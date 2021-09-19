Advertisement

Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

The Fort Worth Fire Department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that...
The Fort Worth Fire Department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that two to three people were being treated.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:06 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WORTH, Texas (AP) — A military training jet crashed Sunday in a Dallas suburb, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes.

Both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed Sunday in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth, authorities said at a news conference.

Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said one pilot’s parachute got tangled in power lines and that both were being treated for injuries.

He said the people who live in the three damaged homes will be displaced because of the crash, which the local fire chief said could have been much worse.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Gabby Petito reportedly visits Colorado Springs pizza shop, FBI Denver joins search
Law enforcement respond to shooting near Widefield High School
3 injured in shooting near Widefield High School
Police on the scene of a shooting at the Sienna Place Apartments on Sept. 18, 2021.
1 arrested following south Springs shooting
Flames can be seen shooting from the vehicle with gas pumps a short distance behind.
WATCH: Vehicle catches fire at Springs gas station
Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
5th teen passes away following tragic crash in Prowers County

Latest News

Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines
Cheyenne Canon
Main road into North Cheyenne Canon to be closed from Sept. 20-May 2022; trails, Helen Hunt Falls to remain open
FILE - In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy...
Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination