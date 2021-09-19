Main road into North Cheyenne Canon to be closed from Sept. 20-May 2022; trails, Helen Hunt Falls to remain open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major road closure at one of Colorado Springs’ most popular parks is coming this week and could impact access to some of the trails for the next several months.

Cheyenne Canyon Road, the main artery through North Cheyenne Canon Park, will be closed from the main entrance to the Helen Hunt Falls parking lot starting Monday and continuing through May of next year. The closure will be in place so that construction crews can replace three aging vehicular bridges.

“The identified bridges (labeled B, C and D on this project map) are being reconstructed to address public safety and provide continued community use of the roadway and emergency service access. By proactively replacing these structures before they completely fail, costs can be managed, work can be planned efficiently, and impacts to the natural resources and park users can be minimized,” the city of Colorado Springs said in a news release.

The park’s more than 25 miles of trails, beloved by many hikers, bikers and runners, will remain open during the construction, though some like the Mt. Cutler and Mt. Muscoco trails might require a little extra hiking to reach. The only way for cars to get into the park over the next several months will be Gold Camp Road. Drivers can also park in the lots outside the main entrance and hike or bike in. Cars that drive into the park using Gold Camp Road can continue down to Helen Hunt Falls but will not be able to go any further.

“We would like to thank park users for their patience during this project,” said Aaron Egbert, project manager and senior engineer with the city of Colorado Springs. “We understand how important this park is to the community, and we are committed to replacing these bridges as safely and efficiently as possible. For the safety of construction crew members and park visitors, it is critical that all users respect the road closure.”

Also starting this week: construction on the updated Daniels Pass trail and the new Sweetwater Canyon trail, giving outdoor enthusiasts even more options in the park!

