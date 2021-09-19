Advertisement

Law enforcement respond to shooting near Widefield High School(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms to 11 News deputies are responding to a shooting near Widefield High School.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting Saturday evening. An 11 News crew on scene spotted crime scene tape right outside the front of the school on Widefield Drive.

Investigators have not shared any other information with the public at this time. We are working to learn if anyone was injured and if any one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with KKTV 11 News for any updates.

