Family of 25-year-old man killed continues legacy through kindness

A Colorado Springs family is shedding a little light on a tough situation. Benny Nandin was...
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is shedding a little light on a tough situation. Sunday the organization “Share Benny’s Kindness” held their first fundraiser near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Benny Nandin was killed while at work in February 2020; months later police announced and identified two suspects in the case: 27-year-old Kyree Howard-Walker and 39-year-old Vanessa Taylor.

People could come out to the fundraiser to get tickets for games, lip balm, t-shirts and bandannas; all things Benny loved. Several food trucks also came out for the cause. The event went from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Lisa Nadin, Benny’s mother says events like these are important to continue spreading her son’s kindness and positivity into the world. “I think it’s important that we do this so that we share the kindness. In our community we need kindness and we need somebody to promote kindness and that’s really what Benny did in his own way and since he’s not here to do that anymore we need to do that,” says Nadin.

All the funds raised today will go towards random acts of kindness throughout the year. “What we’re going to do is random acts of kindness throughout the year but specifically between February 8 and February 11 because that’s Benny’s birthday and his death date. So we’re focusing more on those four days to just really explode random acts of kindness in those four days but we need to have them all through the year too,” says Nadin.

Share Benny’s Kindness plans to hold more events like these in the future.

