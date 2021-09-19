Advertisement

Chapel Hills Mall vaccine clinic to have more doses available starting Monday

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As deadlines for employer mandates approach, several vaccination sites across the state are preparing for a potential surge in vaccine seekers.

Starting Monday and continuing through the end of the month, the state health department will be providing extra staffing and supplies to four mobile sites in Colorado to allow for more doses to be given out. These sites are:

- Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs

- Aurora Municipal Center in Aurora

- Southwest Plaza Mall in Littleton

- Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City

The health department says the sites will be capable of giving up to 1,000 doses a day. Walk-ups are welcome, though those wishing to can make appointments online.

Aurora - Aurora Municipal Center

Location: 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012

Drive-through clinic

Hours of operation: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Click here to register.

Littleton - Southwest Plaza Mall

Location: 8501 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO 80123

Drive-through clinic

Hours of operation: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Click here to register.

Colorado Springs - Chapel Hills Mall

Location: 1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Walk-in clinic

Hours of operation: 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Click here to register.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park parking lot

Location: 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022, Lot F 9/20-22, Lot H 9/23-9/30

Walk-up clinic

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. -9 p.m.

Click here to register.

