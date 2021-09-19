Chapel Hills Mall vaccine clinic to have more doses available starting Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As deadlines for employer mandates approach, several vaccination sites across the state are preparing for a potential surge in vaccine seekers.
Starting Monday and continuing through the end of the month, the state health department will be providing extra staffing and supplies to four mobile sites in Colorado to allow for more doses to be given out. These sites are:
- Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs
- Aurora Municipal Center in Aurora
- Southwest Plaza Mall in Littleton
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City
The health department says the sites will be capable of giving up to 1,000 doses a day. Walk-ups are welcome, though those wishing to can make appointments online.
Aurora - Aurora Municipal Center
Location: 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012
Drive-through clinic
Hours of operation: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Click here to register.
Littleton - Southwest Plaza Mall
Location: 8501 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO 80123
Drive-through clinic
Hours of operation: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Click here to register.
Colorado Springs - Chapel Hills Mall
Location: 1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Walk-in clinic
Hours of operation: 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Click here to register.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Park parking lot
Location: 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, CO 80022, Lot F 9/20-22, Lot H 9/23-9/30
Walk-up clinic
Hours of operation: 11 a.m. -9 p.m.
Click here to register.
