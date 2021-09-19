Advertisement

Airman assigned to Air Force Academy killed in I-25 crash

First responders on the scene of a deadly single-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 on Sept. 19,...
First responders on the scene of a deadly single-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 on Sept. 19, 2021. The Air Force Academy has confirmed the victim was a 23-year-old airman assigned to the academy.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - An active-duty airman was killed after crashing her Jeep on I-25 near the Air Force Academy Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol, the 23-year-old driver was traveling northbound on I-25 around 4:45 a.m. when she veered off the road. She tried to right the vehicle but hit a guardrail and lost control. The Jeep flipped over and the driver died at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

The crash happened at the Interquest exit (153). Northbound I-25 was partially closed for about three hours while first responders and investigators worked at the scene. Due to its proximity to the Air Force Academy, academy firefighters, police and ambulance services were among the agencies that responded to the crash.

The Air Force Academy confirmed the deceased was assigned to the academy. Family is still being notified, so her identity is being withheld for now.

