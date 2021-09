COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a car fire Saturday afternoon, defusing what could have been a very dangerous situation!

The fire ignited while the car was at a gas station on Palmer Park Boulevard. The car was just feet away from the gas pumps.

#ColoradoSpringsFire 3945 Palmer Park Blvd. E8 on scene of a vehicle fire at the gas station. Fire now out and under investigation. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/TJ3yXQRcuk — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 18, 2021

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

