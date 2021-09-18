Advertisement

STEM school shooter sentenced to life in prison plus more than 1,200 years for the attack that claimed the life of Kendrick Castillo

18-year-old Kendrick Castillo died in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado.
18-year-old Kendrick Castillo died in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado.(Source: Castillo family/CNN (custom credit) | Source: Castillo family/CNN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:38 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the STEM school shooters was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

The shooting happened at a Highlands Ranch school in 2019, was carried out by two people, and claimed the life of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. Castillo was hailed a hero by many for his actions to try and stop the shooting. On Friday, Devon Erickson was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Erickson was convicted in June of all 46 charges against him, including the murder of Castillo.

According to prosecutors, Erickson carried out the shooting plan with Alec McKinney. Mckinney, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The shooting wounded eight others.

Erickson was sentenced to additional years in prison, more than 1,200, on top of the life sentence. The sentence does not include the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Gabby Petito reportedly visits Colorado Springs pizza shop, FBI Denver joins search
Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy...
Man sentenced for shooting Colorado Springs Officer Cem Duzel in the head
Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute
Police are sharing an important message about keeping everyone safe on our roads.
‘This is a very real problem:’ Colorado Springs Police concerned with 12 pedestrians dead in 2021 from car crashes
Data chart representing the number of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated COVID patients being cared...
COVID-19 hospitalizations are reaching numbers similar to January in El Paso County; may impact scheduled surgeries

Latest News

Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
5th teen passes away following tragic crash in Prowers County
morphew
Judge rules Morphew case will go trial, sets bail for release
Orlando Alvarado
Two men sentenced to prison in child prostitution case
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Barry Morphew trial scheduled to start May of 2022, the man accused of killing his wife in Colorado pleaded not guilty