STEM school shooter sentenced to life in prison plus more than 1,200 years for the attack that claimed the life of Kendrick Castillo

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the STEM school shooters was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

The shooting happened at a Highlands Ranch school in 2019, was carried out by two people, and claimed the life of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. Castillo was hailed a hero by many for his actions to try and stop the shooting. On Friday, Devon Erickson was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Erickson was convicted in June of all 46 charges against him, including the murder of Castillo.

According to prosecutors, Erickson carried out the shooting plan with Alec McKinney. Mckinney, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The shooting wounded eight others.

Erickson was sentenced to additional years in prison, more than 1,200, on top of the life sentence. The sentence does not include the possibility of parole.

