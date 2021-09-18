Friday Night Endzone: Week 4 Highlights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A month into the high school football season, the contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the pack!

Palmer Ridge continued their regular season dominance, thrashing Pueblo West 41-14 on the Cyclones home turf. The Bears, who were the runners-up in 4A in 2020, have started the season 4-0.

Pueblo South notched their first win of the season, a 26-7 victory over Lewis-Palmer at Don Brees Stadium. Jace Bellah found Ray Aragon for a long passing touchdown in the first. Bellah also added a rushing score in the second quarter.

The Vista Ridge Wolves are back in the win column, defeating Falcon 55-13 Friday night.

SCORES:

4A:

Fountain Fort-Carson 42, Doherty 9

Bear Creek 49, Pueblo Centennial 6

Dakota Ridge 42, Rampart 2

Golden 46, Liberty 8

Coronado 50, Air Academy 20

Palmer Ridge 41, Pueblo West 14

Vista Ridge 55, Falcon 13

Pueblo East 27, Cheyenne Mountain 10

3A:

Pueblo County 44, Lamar 0

Sand Creek 12, Palmer 6

Pueblo South 26, Lewis-Palmer 7

Lutheran 60, Pueblo Central 0

Canon City 55, Sierra 0

2A:

La Junta 38, Salida 14

The Classical Academy 42, Elizabeth 12

1A:

Buena Vista 21, Peyton 8

Limon 46

8-Man:

Hoehne 52, Las Animas 20

Wiley 30, Crowley County 14

6-Man:

Cheraw 56, Kit Carson

Branson/Kim 72, Cotopaxi 20

Primero 55, Sangre De Cristo 8

La Veta 58, Cripple Creek 7

Fleming 70, Pawnee 0

