Friday Night Endzone: Week 4 Highlights
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A month into the high school football season, the contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the pack!
Palmer Ridge continued their regular season dominance, thrashing Pueblo West 41-14 on the Cyclones home turf. The Bears, who were the runners-up in 4A in 2020, have started the season 4-0.
Pueblo South notched their first win of the season, a 26-7 victory over Lewis-Palmer at Don Brees Stadium. Jace Bellah found Ray Aragon for a long passing touchdown in the first. Bellah also added a rushing score in the second quarter.
The Vista Ridge Wolves are back in the win column, defeating Falcon 55-13 Friday night.
SCORES:
4A:
Fountain Fort-Carson 42, Doherty 9
Bear Creek 49, Pueblo Centennial 6
Dakota Ridge 42, Rampart 2
Golden 46, Liberty 8
Coronado 50, Air Academy 20
Palmer Ridge 41, Pueblo West 14
Vista Ridge 55, Falcon 13
Pueblo East 27, Cheyenne Mountain 10
3A:
Pueblo County 44, Lamar 0
Sand Creek 12, Palmer 6
Pueblo South 26, Lewis-Palmer 7
Lutheran 60, Pueblo Central 0
Canon City 55, Sierra 0
2A:
La Junta 38, Salida 14
The Classical Academy 42, Elizabeth 12
1A:
Buena Vista 21, Peyton 8
Limon 46
8-Man:
Hoehne 52, Las Animas 20
Wiley 30, Crowley County 14
6-Man:
Cheraw 56, Kit Carson
Branson/Kim 72, Cotopaxi 20
Primero 55, Sangre De Cristo 8
La Veta 58, Cripple Creek 7
Fleming 70, Pawnee 0
