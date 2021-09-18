Advertisement

Friday Night Endzone: Week 4 Highlights

Pueblo West football runs onto the field against Palmer Ridge Friday night at Cyclones Stadium
Pueblo West football runs onto the field against Palmer Ridge Friday night at Cyclones Stadium(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A month into the high school football season, the contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the pack!

Palmer Ridge continued their regular season dominance, thrashing Pueblo West 41-14 on the Cyclones home turf. The Bears, who were the runners-up in 4A in 2020, have started the season 4-0.

Pueblo South notched their first win of the season, a 26-7 victory over Lewis-Palmer at Don Brees Stadium. Jace Bellah found Ray Aragon for a long passing touchdown in the first. Bellah also added a rushing score in the second quarter.

The Vista Ridge Wolves are back in the win column, defeating Falcon 55-13 Friday night.

SCORES:

4A:

Fountain Fort-Carson 42, Doherty 9

Bear Creek 49, Pueblo Centennial 6

Dakota Ridge 42, Rampart 2

Golden 46, Liberty 8

Coronado 50, Air Academy 20

Palmer Ridge 41, Pueblo West 14

Vista Ridge 55, Falcon 13

Pueblo East 27, Cheyenne Mountain 10

3A:

Pueblo County 44, Lamar 0

Sand Creek 12, Palmer 6

Pueblo South 26, Lewis-Palmer 7

Lutheran 60, Pueblo Central 0

Canon City 55, Sierra 0

2A:

La Junta 38, Salida 14

The Classical Academy 42, Elizabeth 12

1A:

Buena Vista 21, Peyton 8

Limon 46

8-Man:

Hoehne 52, Las Animas 20

Wiley 30, Crowley County 14

6-Man:

Cheraw 56, Kit Carson

Branson/Kim 72, Cotopaxi 20

Primero 55, Sangre De Cristo 8

La Veta 58, Cripple Creek 7

Fleming 70, Pawnee 0

