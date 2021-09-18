Carjacking suspect arrested following chase in north Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A car thief didn’t have very long to enjoy their spoils.

Hours after a reported carjacking near Prairie Avenue and Tucci Lane Friday night, officers saw the suspect driving in the area of Highway 50 and Elizabeth Street.

“Police spotted him and started a short pursuit,” a Pueblo police sergeant told 11 News.

The car chase came to an abrupt stop when the suspect tried squeezing between two cars waiting at a red light and got stuck.

“He was wedged in,” the sergeant said.

Police say the suspect ditched the car and tried making a run for it but was cornered in the old Kmart parking lot off Elizabeth Street and taken into custody.

A viewer told 11 News they saw heavy police activity in the area around 10:45 a.m., around the time of the arrest.

No injuries were reported during Saturday morning’s chase or the carjacking the night before. The suspect has not been identified at the time of this writing.

