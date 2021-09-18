Advertisement

1 arrested following south Springs shooting

Police on the scene of a shooting at the Sienna Place Apartments on Sept. 18, 2021.
Police on the scene of a shooting at the Sienna Place Apartments on Sept. 18, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:51 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person has been arrested following a shooting in south Colorado Springs overnight.

Officers responded to the Sienna Place Apartments off Lenmar Drive and Cheyenne Road just before 3 a.m. on reports of shots fired and found a seriously injured man outside.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with CSPD’s Armed Violent Offender Unit help locate and arrest the suspect, who has since been identified as Milton Connell. Connell faces charges of first-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

At the time of this writing, police have not said what led up to the shooting or if the suspect and victim knew each other. We will update this article as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Gabby Petito reportedly visits Colorado Springs pizza shop, FBI Denver joins search
District 11 officials confirmed with 11 News the campus was on a secure status
Student taken into custody following an alleged threat of a school shooting at Wasson Academic Campus in Colorado Springs
Police are sharing an important message about keeping everyone safe on our roads.
‘This is a very real problem:’ Colorado Springs Police concerned with 12 pedestrians dead in 2021 from car crashes
Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
5th teen passes away following tragic crash in Prowers County
Shooting investigation in El Paso County 9/17/21.
Woman suspected of shooting a man in the chest in El Paso County

Latest News

District 11 officials confirmed with 11 News the campus was on a secure status
Student taken into custody following an alleged threat of a school shooting at Wasson Academic Campus in Colorado Springs
Serious crash in Colorado Springs 9/17/21.
Serious crash under investigation on the northeast side of Colorado Springs
Shooting investigation in El Paso County 9/17/21.
Woman suspected of shooting a man in the chest in El Paso County
18-year-old Kendrick Castillo died in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado.
STEM school shooter sentenced to life in prison plus more than 1,200 years for the attack that claimed the life of Kendrick Castillo