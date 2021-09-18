1 arrested following south Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person has been arrested following a shooting in south Colorado Springs overnight.

Officers responded to the Sienna Place Apartments off Lenmar Drive and Cheyenne Road just before 3 a.m. on reports of shots fired and found a seriously injured man outside.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with CSPD’s Armed Violent Offender Unit help locate and arrest the suspect, who has since been identified as Milton Connell. Connell faces charges of first-degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

At the time of this writing, police have not said what led up to the shooting or if the suspect and victim knew each other. We will update this article as more information is released.

