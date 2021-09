COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say all westbound lanes are blocked near East Williamette Avenue and North Institute Street after a tree fell down Friday morning.

This wind is NO JOKE!! A tree fell onto a car near Willamette and Institute in downtown COS. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/K2qWXnfM9v — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) September 17, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

CSPD reports a fallen tree on Williamette & Institute on the north side of downtown COS. WB lanes are blocked. Avoid the area.#OnTimeTraffic pic.twitter.com/c7QwQgz9Ys — Luke Victor (@LukeVictorWx) September 17, 2021

