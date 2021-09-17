Advertisement

Texas brotherhood bike ride traveling through El Paso County Friday

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about possible impacts to the Friday...
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about possible impacts to the Friday commute due to the Texas brotherhood bike ride.(Texas brotherhood bike ride)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:41 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about possible impacts to the Friday commute due to the Texas brotherhood bike ride.

Deputies say the ride starts at 7 a.m. in Ellicott and ends at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. Riders will head west on Highway 94, then onto Highway 24 and Platte Avenue between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

This ride will likely cause delays in traffic in these areas and the Sheriff’s office is asking drivers to use alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in the traffic.

Click here for more information on the Texas brotherhood bike ride.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute
Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy...
Man sentenced for shooting Colorado Springs Officer Cem Duzel in the head
9/15/21 crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
Alcohol a possible factor in a crash that closed northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
Pueblo Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. Police...
Suspects reportedly fire shots after trying to steal marijuana plants from backyard, police investigating

Latest News

Man sent to the hospital following a domestic-violence related shooting
Man sent to the hospital following a domestic-violence related shooting
Colorado Springs Police say all westbound lanes are blocked near East Williamette Avenue and...
Tree lands on car, blocking lanes near Downtown Colorado Springs Friday
9.17.21
Cooler Friday
File photo.
State Troopers: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed 2 people Friday morning