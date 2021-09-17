Texas brotherhood bike ride traveling through El Paso County Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about possible impacts to the Friday commute due to the Texas brotherhood bike ride.

Deputies say the ride starts at 7 a.m. in Ellicott and ends at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. Riders will head west on Highway 94, then onto Highway 24 and Platte Avenue between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

This ride will likely cause delays in traffic in these areas and the Sheriff’s office is asking drivers to use alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in the traffic.

Click here for more information on the Texas brotherhood bike ride.

