State Troopers investigate double fatal crash early Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says two people died in a head-on crash on Highway 24 and Palomino Drive, just west of Calhan. The crash happened just after midnight Friday.

Troopers say a Subaru heading east crossed into the westbound lanes and hit another Subaru going west. The driver of the Subaru heading east was reportedly a 20-year-old man from Calhan; he died on scene. The driver of the westbound Subaru also died on scene and was a woman from Colorado Springs.

CSP had the road closed and detoured drivers for more than three hours.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Troopers say alcohol is suspected as a factor in this crash.

