Sheriff: Man sent to the hospital following a domestic-violence related shooting
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:08 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting near Peterson Road and Omaha Boulevard, near Evans Elementary School. This shooting reportedly happened right before 3 a.m. Friday.
Deputies say this shooting is domestic violence-related. A man was reportedly shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No one is reportedly in custody yet and deputies would not release any further information about the suspect or victim.
We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.