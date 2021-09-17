Sheriff: Man sent to the hospital following a domestic-violence related shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting near Peterson Road and Omaha Boulevard, near Evans Elementary School. This shooting reportedly happened right before 3 a.m. Friday.

EPSO on scene of a shooting that just occurred in the 7100 block of Omaha Blvd. Media Staging at Evans Elementary Parking area. pic.twitter.com/tKsikOaTK3 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 17, 2021

Deputies say this shooting is domestic violence-related. A man was reportedly shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one is reportedly in custody yet and deputies would not release any further information about the suspect or victim.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: @EPCSheriff said this is a domestic-violence related shooting. No one is in custody as of now, and one person was taken to the hospital. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/Fgywhz8UX5 — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) September 17, 2021

