Serious crash under investigation on the northeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash had part of Barnes Road closed in Colorado Springs on Friday.

According to Colorado Springs Police, multiple vehicles were involved and multiple people were injured. The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard on the northeast side of the city. As of 4 p.m., eastbound Barnes Road was closed for the investigation.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major crash impacting traffic. Click here for a live traffic map.

