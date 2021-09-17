Police: Roy J. Wasson academic campus placed on “secure status” for possible kid on campus with a gun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say they are currently looking for a “kid on campus with a gun” near Roy J. Wasson academic campus.

District 11 officials confirmed with 11 News the campus was on a secure status, meaning the doors are locked but it’s business as usual on the inside. Police say the call came in around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

Officers believe they know who they are looking for but do not have anyone in custody.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

