Gabby Petito reportedly visits Colorado Springs pizza shop, FBI Denver joins search

Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gabby Petito, the missing woman from Florida reportedly made a stop in Colorado Springs and the Great Sand Dunes while traveling across the country with her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

According to Slice420, a pizza shop in Old Colorado City, Petito visited on July 8. 2021. The shop tells 11 News they have not yet been contacted by the FBI but they are currently looking over surveillance footage and will reach out to law enforcement if they find anything.

In a Facebook post, the pizza shop released a statement saying, “Our hearts are absolutely broken for Gabby’s friends and family as they search for her, and our entire TEAM is praying without end that she is located safely and reunited with those who love her very soon!”

FBI Denver also confirms they are working with the Teton County Sheriff’s office, Jackson Police Department, and the National Park Service to help find Gabby.

On Friday, law enforcement began searching Grand Teton National Park for the missing 22-year-old.

