Barry Morphew will go to trial, accused of killing his wife Suzanne Morphew in Colorado

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE 3 PM: A judge decided there is enough evidence for a trial in the Barry Morphew case.

Judge says he believes there is probable cause #BarryMorphew may have committed murder and tampering with a deceased human body. He says there are two motivations: an affair and that she wanted a divorce. @KKTV11News #SuzanneMorphew — Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) September 17, 2021

Barry is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne was reported missing on Mother’s Day of 2020. To date, the remains of Suzanne have not been located.

TIMELINE OF THE CASE:

- May 10, 2020: Suzanne Morphew reported missing.

- May 11, 2020: Search crews are called to the area she was believed to be in near hear Chaffee County home.

- May 15, 2020: Items belonging to Suzanne were found.

- May 17, 2020: Barry, the husband of Suzanne, shares a video with the public asking for help with finding her. It can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

- May 19, 2020: Authorities search the Morphew home.

- May 22, 2020: A separate residential property is searched, where a concrete foundation had just been poured

- May 5, 2021: Barry Morphew is arrested

- May 6, 2021: First court appearance for Barry Morphew

