Advertisement

Barry Morphew will go to trial, accused of killing his wife Suzanne Morphew in Colorado

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was arrested on May 5, 2021 and is suspected of murdering her.(Chaffee County Sheriff's Office)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE 3 PM: A judge decided there is enough evidence for a trial in the Barry Morphew case. This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

PREVIOUS:

Follow 11 News Reporter Ashley Franco as she tweets live updates from the courtroom during the preliminary hearing for Barry Morphew.

This article was last updated at 2:45 p.m. on Friday. View Franco’s Twitter feed at the bottom of this article.

Barry is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne was reported missing on Mother’s Day of 2020. To date, the remains of Suzanne have not been located.

TIMELINE OF THE CASE:

- May 10, 2020: Suzanne Morphew reported missing.

- May 11, 2020: Search crews are called to the area she was believed to be in near hear Chaffee County home.

- May 15, 2020: Items belonging to Suzanne were found.

- May 17, 2020: Barry, the husband of Suzanne, shares a video with the public asking for help with finding her. It can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

- May 19, 2020: Authorities search the Morphew home.

- May 22, 2020: A separate residential property is searched, where a concrete foundation had just been poured

- May 5, 2021: Barry Morphew is arrested

- May 6, 2021: First court appearance for Barry Morphew

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Cem Duzel with the Colorado Springs Police Department met John Cena. Photo courtesy...
Man sentenced for shooting Colorado Springs Officer Cem Duzel in the head
Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute
Police are sharing an important message about keeping everyone safe on our roads.
‘This is a very real problem:’ Colorado Springs Police concerned with 12 pedestrians dead in 2021 from car crashes
9/15/21 crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
Alcohol a possible factor in a crash that closed northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs
Data chart representing the number of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated COVID patients being cared...
COVID-19 hospitalizations are reaching numbers similar to January in El Paso County; may impact scheduled surgeries

Latest News

Beautiful Friday ahead, Warmer weekend
Heating Back Up for the Weekend
kabul
"A tragic mistake." Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 7 children, 10 civilians
Silver Key Senior Services teams with AARP Foundation to empower low-income older adults to stay in their homes as they age
District 11 officials confirmed with 11 News the campus was on a secure status
Police: Roy J. Wasson academic campus placed on “secure status” for possible kid on campus with a gun