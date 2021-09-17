Dog stranded in a lake rescued by firefighters in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is lucky to be alive thanks to firefighters in Pueblo!

The Pueblo Fire Department rescued the pup Thursday morning. The department shared a few details on social media explaining a dog had escaped from a home. Somehow, the animal became stranded in Lake Minnequa Wednesday night and no one was able to locate it.

Crews returned to the lake Thursday morning, according to Code 4 Photography, and could hear the animal barking from across the lake. A rescue operation was launched and the pup named buddy was recovered from reeds.

Code 4 Photography captured the dog rescue with use of a drone:

Pueblo Fire Department firefighters bringing Buddy back across Lake Minnequa this morning after rescuing him. He had been stuck all night long and through the morning in tall reeds.

Last night around 2045 Pueblo Fire Department was dispatched to Lake Minnequa for a medical issue that a local resident...

