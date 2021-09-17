Advertisement

Dog stranded in a lake rescued by firefighters in Pueblo

Dog rescue 9/16/21
Dog rescue 9/16/21(Code 4 Photography)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:56 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is lucky to be alive thanks to firefighters in Pueblo!

The Pueblo Fire Department rescued the pup Thursday morning. The department shared a few details on social media explaining a dog had escaped from a home. Somehow, the animal became stranded in Lake Minnequa Wednesday night and no one was able to locate it.

Crews returned to the lake Thursday morning, according to Code 4 Photography, and could hear the animal barking from across the lake. A rescue operation was launched and the pup named buddy was recovered from reeds.

Code 4 Photography captured the dog rescue with use of a drone:

Pueblo Fire Department firefighters bringing Buddy back across Lake Minnequa this morning after rescuing him. He had been stuck all night long and through the morning in tall reeds.

Posted by Code 4 Photography on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Last night around 2045 Pueblo Fire Department was dispatched to Lake Minnequa for a medical issue that a local resident...

Posted by Code 4 Photography on Thursday, September 16, 2021

