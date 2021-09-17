Dog stranded in a lake rescued by firefighters in Pueblo
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:56 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is lucky to be alive thanks to firefighters in Pueblo!
The Pueblo Fire Department rescued the pup Thursday morning. The department shared a few details on social media explaining a dog had escaped from a home. Somehow, the animal became stranded in Lake Minnequa Wednesday night and no one was able to locate it.
Crews returned to the lake Thursday morning, according to Code 4 Photography, and could hear the animal barking from across the lake. A rescue operation was launched and the pup named buddy was recovered from reeds.
Code 4 Photography captured the dog rescue with use of a drone:
