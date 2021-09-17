Advertisement

Community raises thousands of dollars for Florence Fire relief fund

By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Florence community has proven once again, the community is stronger together, this time raising thousands of dollars for the Florence Fire Department.

The Florence Brewing Company held the fundraiser earlier this month and raised more than $8,000. Organizers of the event held a silent auction, placed a donation box at the brewery as well as donation boxes all across Fremont County.

The brewery wants to thank everyone that came out to help and donate to this cause. In a press release, the Florence Brewing Company said, “Of course, so much gratitude is owed to everyone who bid on items, donated money to our cash box and cash boxes all around Fremont County. Thank you to everyone who purchased beer & helped come together to support this cause in such an amazing community! As it stands we have raised over $8,000 and are still getting final totals in from various money boxes around the county!”

