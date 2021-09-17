Bustang to Broncos route kicks off for its fifth season

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Bustang to Broncos roundtrip fare is ready to kick off for another season. This service comes just in time for the New York Jets game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Passenger drop-off and pick-up locations are near the stadium and buses should arrive about 90 minutes before kickoff so fans can enjoy pre-game activities. The bus will leave the station near Empower Field 30 minutes after the end of the game, or “when all passengers are confirmed by headcount”.

North Line Departure/Arrival Locations

Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

Harmony Road Park & Ride

Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

Empower Field at Mile High, Charter Bus Lot

South Line Departure/Arrival Locations

Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

Downtown Colorado Springs Terminal

Woodmen Road Park & Ride

Monument Park & Ride

Empower Field at Mile High, Charter Bus Lot

Bustang says the roundtrip fare from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs is $30 per person.

Click here for Bustang’s schedule, and to purchase tickets.

PLEASE NOTE : Public safety measures remain in effect, per federal transit requirements, including:

· Face masks required for drivers and passengers

· Additional personal protective equipment issued for drivers

· Hand sanitizer wipes offered to passengers when boarding the bus

· Coaches cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, head rests (front and back) and armrests

