“The wait list can’t wait,” rules for donating your organs if you had COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of Coloradans are on the wait list for a life-saving organ transplant. But, can you donate if you had COVID-19?

11 News spoke with Donor Alliance, the organ and tissue recovery agency serving Colorado and nearly all of Wyoming. Officials said nearly 2,000 people in the region are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

“In 2020, we had 215 heroic organ donors in our area, and they saved the lives of 622 patients who are also waiting on a regional list,” said Jennifer Prinz, Donor Alliance CEO.

Donor Alliance said if you die of active COVID-19, you cannot donate organs. However, if you previously had COVID-19 and recovered, you can and may be able to donate at the time of their death.

“Medicine changes every day and so we ask people not to rule themselves out for organ, eye and tissue donation but to let us have that chance to evaluate their potential to save another life at the time of their death,” said Prinz.

Donor Alliance said nearly 68% of Coloradans are signed up on the registry. You can registry when getting your state ID or license, or click here.

