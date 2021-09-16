Advertisement

“The wait list can’t wait,” rules for donating your organs if you had COVID-19

(KKCO)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of Coloradans are on the wait list for a life-saving organ transplant. But, can you donate if you had COVID-19?

11 News spoke with Donor Alliance, the organ and tissue recovery agency serving Colorado and nearly all of Wyoming. Officials said nearly 2,000 people in the region are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

“In 2020, we had 215 heroic organ donors in our area, and they saved the lives of 622 patients who are also waiting on a regional list,” said Jennifer Prinz, Donor Alliance CEO.

Donor Alliance said if you die of active COVID-19, you cannot donate organs. However, if you previously had COVID-19 and recovered, you can and may be able to donate at the time of their death.

“Medicine changes every day and so we ask people not to rule themselves out for organ, eye and tissue donation but to let us have that chance to evaluate their potential to save another life at the time of their death,” said Prinz.

Donor Alliance said nearly 68% of Coloradans are signed up on the registry. You can registry when getting your state ID or license, or click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still from video
11 CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: Contractor destroys work inside home over payment dispute
Lamar Taylor mugshot from 2010.
WANTED: Man suspected of killing 2 Elks Lodge members in Colorado Springs
Deadly crash in Colorado Springs 9/15/21.
Deadly crash under investigation at I-25 on-ramp from Interquest in Colorado Springs
9/15/21 crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
Alcohol a possible factor in a crash that closed northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
WATCH: President Biden makes national security announcement

Latest News

Continued heat and dry time
Warmer Thursday
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office logo.
Pueblo County Sheriff’s detention deputy on leave after third DUI
Vandals smashed at least four windows at the county courthouse overnight, along with damaging...
Vandals strike El Paso County courthouse, other downtown buildings
9/15/21 crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs.
Alcohol a possible factor in a crash that closed northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs